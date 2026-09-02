Grand Canyon officials hold meeting about deadly flooding, water supply issues

The Brief Rescue crews returned to the Grand Canyon to search for a missing hiker swept away during weekend flash flooding on Aug. 29. Search teams recovered the bodies of two other hikers while 53-year-old Tim Smith remains missing near Bright Angel Creek. Grand Canyon National Park officials hosted a community meeting to address flood response, water supply issues, and Stage 4 water restrictions.



Rescue crews are back in the Grand Canyon Wednesday searching for a missing hiker swept away in fast-moving floodwaters over the weekend on Aug. 29.

What we know:

Crews have already recovered the bodies of two hikers both from Granbury, Texas: John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42. Fifty-three-year-old Tim Smith remains missing near Bright Angel Creek.

New photos from the National Park Service of the Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch areas show the damage left behind after the flash flooding.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ National Park Service photos show extensive damage at Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch following deadly flash flooding in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026.

APS crews are assessing utilities, including the Transcanyon Waterline, and water utility specialists are assessing damage to the Roaring Springs Pumphouse and distribution system.

"The Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline, known as the Transcanyon Waterline (TCWL), is a 12½-mile water pipeline constructed in the 1960s that conveys water from the Roaring Springs source on the North Rim to the Havasupai Gardens (formerly known as Indian Garden) pump station and ultimately to the South Rim. It provides the potable water and fire suppression for all facilities on the South Rim as well as some inner canyon facilities in the Cross Canyon Corridor including over 800 historic buildings," the National Park Service says about the utility.

Because of the waterline issues/restrictions, overnight stays in the Grand Canyon aren't permitted, but visiting for the day is allowed.

Sept. 2 meeting on the latest recovery efforts, utility issues

Grand Canyon National Park is hosting a community meeting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine of the Ages Auditorium to address the deadly flash flooding, ongoing flood response, water supply, Stage 4 water restrictions, and community/park operations. Officials will also be taking questions.

"We know there are many questions, and we may not have every answer yet. Where information is not known, we will say so clearly and continue working to provide updates as more information becomes available," the park service said.