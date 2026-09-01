Grand Canyon missing hiker ID'd; Coffee chain buys 73 Salad and Go spots | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on the Grand Canyon flooding, to church metal thefts, and a 7 Brew win for Salad and Go locations, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

1. 2nd victim, missing hiker identified in Grand Canyon flooding

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2. Suspects wanted for Phoenix cemetery thefts

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3. Man accused of mistreating dog in South Phoenix canal

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4. Lindsay Clancy Trial: Jury to continue deliberating

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5. 7 Brew outbids Dutch Bros for Salad and Go locations

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A look at your weather this week

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