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Grand Canyon missing hiker ID'd; Coffee chain buys 73 Salad and Go spots | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 1, 2026 5:32 PM MST
Published September 1, 2026 5:32 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From the latest on the Grand Canyon flooding, to church metal thefts, and a 7 Brew win for Salad and Go locations, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

1. 2nd victim, missing hiker identified in Grand Canyon flooding

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Two dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding as damaged water supply cancels overnight stays
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Two dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding as damaged water supply cancels overnight stays

Search and rescue efforts continue in the Grand Canyon for one missing person after a deadly weekend flood, while the park is facing a massive water infrastructure crisis.

2. Suspects wanted for Phoenix cemetery thefts

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Phoenix Police search for suspects in church and cemetery metal thefts
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Phoenix Police search for suspects in church and cemetery metal thefts

Phoenix Police are searching for suspects who stole thousands of dollars in bronze plaques and copper handles from a local cemetery and church. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

3. Man accused of mistreating dog in South Phoenix canal

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Phoenix man accused of animal cruelty found with drugs during arrest: PD
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Phoenix man accused of animal cruelty found with drugs during arrest: PD

Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man for allegedly mistreating a dog along a Phoenix canal on Aug. 31.

4. Lindsay Clancy Trial: Jury to continue deliberating

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Lindsay Clancy jury at impasse on Day 4; judge sends them back to deliberate
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Lindsay Clancy jury at impasse on Day 4; judge sends them back to deliberate

Jurors entered a fourth day of deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, weighing whether postpartum psychosis left her not criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.

5. 7 Brew outbids Dutch Bros for Salad and Go locations

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7 Brew wins bidding war for 73 former Salad and Go locations
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7 Brew wins bidding war for 73 former Salad and Go locations

7 Brew won a bidding war for 73 shuttered Salad and Go locations, paying roughly $143 million for the leases.

A look at your weather this week 

Tropical Storm Marie to bring higher rain chances to Arizona
Tropical Storm Marie to bring higher rain chances to Arizona

Tropical Storm Marie to bring higher rain chances to Arizona

Phoenix recorded a high of 101 degrees Tuesday as monsoon rainfall totals show a split across the state. Tropical Storm Marie is expected to bring moisture and higher rain chances this weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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