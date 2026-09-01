Grand Canyon missing hiker ID'd; Coffee chain buys 73 Salad and Go spots | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From the latest on the Grand Canyon flooding, to church metal thefts, and a 7 Brew win for Salad and Go locations, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
1. 2nd victim, missing hiker identified in Grand Canyon flooding
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Search and rescue efforts continue in the Grand Canyon for one missing person after a deadly weekend flood, while the park is facing a massive water infrastructure crisis.
2. Suspects wanted for Phoenix cemetery thefts
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Phoenix Police are searching for suspects who stole thousands of dollars in bronze plaques and copper handles from a local cemetery and church. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
3. Man accused of mistreating dog in South Phoenix canal
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Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man for allegedly mistreating a dog along a Phoenix canal on Aug. 31.
4. Lindsay Clancy Trial: Jury to continue deliberating
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Jurors entered a fourth day of deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, weighing whether postpartum psychosis left her not criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.
5. 7 Brew outbids Dutch Bros for Salad and Go locations
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7 Brew won a bidding war for 73 shuttered Salad and Go locations, paying roughly $143 million for the leases.
A look at your weather this week
Phoenix recorded a high of 101 degrees Tuesday as monsoon rainfall totals show a split across the state. Tropical Storm Marie is expected to bring moisture and higher rain chances this weekend.
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