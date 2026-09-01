Man dead following officer involved shooting: Mesa PD

The Brief A man has died following an officer-involved shooting, according to Mesa Police. The shooting happened in the area of McKellips Road and Main Street. Gilbert Police will be investigating the shooting, according to a Mesa Police spokesperson.



Mesa Police say they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on the night of Aug. 31.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were sent at around 8:20 p.m. to the area of Mesa Drive and McKellips Road, following reports of a person who was "threatening others and had displayed a firearm in his waistband."

"Officers had previously responded to calls for service involving the same subject, including similar reports of threats involving a weapon," read a portion of the statement.

Police say when officers arrived, they tried to contact the person, but he refused to come outside.

What they're saying:

"While officers were investigating the incident, a traffic collision occurred on Mesa Drive, behind the subject’s residence, involving an uninvolved motorist and a police vehicle that was on scene for the original call. Officers remained in the area and monitored the residence to allow other officers to safely investigate the collision," read a portion of the statement.

"During that time, the male was seen over a block wall in a backyard with a firearm, and that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred," said Det. Laura Cervantes. "After the officer-involved shooting happened, officers as well as our K9 unit went up and detained the subject and that's when he was pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the male involved, nor did they elaborate on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Det. Cervantes said Gilbert Police will investigate the incident as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Team.

Area where the incident happened