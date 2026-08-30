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Arizona homeowner shoots, kills suspected intruder in apparent home burglary

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 30, 2026 3:45 PM MST
Published August 30, 2026 3:45 PM MST

The Brief

    • A Saint David homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man outside a window during an apparent early morning break-in attempt on Aug. 30.
    • Cochise County deputies say children were inside during the incident, but they were not harmed.
    • Law enforcement identified the deceased individual as a 67-year-old Saint David resident.

SAINT DAVID, Ariz. - An Arizona homeowner allegedly shot and killed a suspected intruder early Sunday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies were notified of a potential burglary in progress at a Saint David home in the early morning hours on Aug. 30.

The homeowner said he was inside with his family, including two small children, when he heard what sounded like a window being broken. When he checked his home security system, someone was seen outside, the man told officials. 

After entering the main living area, the resident said he saw a shadow near the window, as if someone were trying to get into the home.

"The homeowner advised deputies that he was armed and fired his weapon, apparently striking the individual attempting to enter the residence," the sheriff's office said. 

Benson Police responded to the home and saw an apparent unresponsive man outside the window of the home. Officers and fire personnel attempted to medically resuscitate the man, but he was later pronounced dead.

There were no reported injuries for the family members inside. 

What we don't know:

The suspected intruder was only identified as a 67-year-old living in the Saint David area. Officials are withholding his name until kin is notified. 

The events leading up to the incident, and the motive, remain unknown. It is unclear if the two parties were known to one another. 

What they're saying:

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and our detectives are working diligently to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said. "While we understand there will be questions and speculation, it is important that we allow our investigators to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation before conclusions are drawn. Our responsibility is to determine exactly what occurred, and we will provide additional information to the public when it can appropriately be released."

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation, as officials continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyCochise CountyNews