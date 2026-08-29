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Pepper spray, Taser used to break up fight at Sierra Linda High School; 3 in custody

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 29, 2026 3:49 PM MST
Published August 29, 2026 3:49 PM MST
article

The entrance to Sierra Linda High School in Phoenix. (FOX 10)

The Brief

    • A confrontation over a restraining order turned violent during a Friday night football game at Sierra Linda High School in Phoenix, resulting in three arrests.
    • Police deployed pepper spray and a stun gun after suspects turned on law enforcement, assaulting both a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy and a Phoenix police officer.
    • While no one required hospital transport, police have not yet released the identities of the three suspects, their mugshots, or the specific charges they are facing.

PHOENIX - A Friday night high school football game in West Phoenix erupted into chaos when an adult man confronted people who had a restraining order against him, triggering a brawl that ended with pepper spray, a stun gun and three people in handcuffs.

What we know:

The violence broke out around 8:15 p.m. at Sierra Linda High School near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, forcing off-duty deputies and responding Phoenix police to intervene as a personal feud quickly turned into an attack on law enforcement.

Authorities say the trouble started when the man showed up on campus and began harassing a group in the stands. A physical fight broke out almost immediately, prompting off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies working game security to spray pepper spray into the crowd to tear the group apart.

Phoenix police rushed to the school to help control the scene, but the commotion only escalated. During the struggle, cops say two people physically attacked an MCSO deputy. A Phoenix officer "deployed a Taser" to stop the assault, bringing both suspects down. A third person was tackled and arrested after allegedly turning on a Phoenix officer.

Paramedics were not needed, as officers and suspects only suffered minor injuries that didn't require a trip to the hospital.

What they're saying:

"We are very concerned about what took place after the football game on Friday night. We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with anyone who may have been hurt or impacted by this incident," said Joseph Ortiz, a spokesperson for the Tolleson Union High School District, in a statement to FOX 10. "In the meantime, we are taking additional steps to support a safe environment at our athletic events, including increasing security personnel at upcoming games and reinforcing our expectations regarding appropriate conduct with students, staff and members of our school community."

READ MORE: Tonopah Valley High School cancels football season amid misconduct investigation

"Our expectation from students, parents, and fans is that they always model respectful behavior at all times when attending events on our campuses," Ortiz continued. A spokesperson for MCSO declined to comment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the three suspects or the specific charges they are facing.

Map of the high school's location in Phoenix:

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixTolleson