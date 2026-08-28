Tonopah Valley High School cancels football season amid misconduct investigation

The Brief The Saddle Mountain Unified School District canceled the Tonopah Valley High School varsity and junior varsity football seasons. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Williams Police Department are investigating sexual misconduct allegations that occurred during a July team trip to Williams. Several faculty members have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.



Tonopah Valley High School has canceled its varsity and junior varsity football seasons amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving members of the football team, authorities and the school district said.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed its Special Victims Unit, alongside the Williams Police Department, is investigating an incident involving the team that reportedly occurred while players were in Williams in July.

"MCSO Special Victims Unit detectives are conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation into these allegations. Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the fact that students are involved, investigators are taking appropriate steps to protect the privacy of those involved while ensuring the investigation is conducted with the care and attention it requires," MCSO said. "The circumstances surrounding the allegations are complex, and investigators are continuing to gather information, interview individuals, and examine available evidence."

Earlier this week, the Saddle Mountain Unified School District announced that the school's varsity game scheduled for Friday had been canceled. On Friday, Superintendent Michael Winters announced the remainder of the football season would also be canceled.

"We have made the difficult decision that Tonopah Valley High School will not field varsity or junior varsity football teams this season," Winters said in a video posted to social media.

The district said it received a report about a potentially serious incident involving faculty members and members of the football team one week ago.

The district said it immediately contacted local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Williams Police Department confirmed it is investigating an alleged incident but has not released details about what happened.

"I know how disappointing this news will be, particularly for the students who continue to show up, work hard, and express their desire to play," Winters said.

Dig deeper:

Several faculty members have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

In a letter to parents, the district said it met with players multiple times to gauge the future of the team but ultimately did not have enough participants to finish the season.

The school also asked the Arizona Interscholastic Association to allow the team to drop down a conference or switch to eight-man football. The district said the AIA denied the request.

The AIA tells FOX 10 that any such moves would have been made long before the season starts.

The decision also affects the school's cheer and band squads, which perform during Friday night football games.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Tonopah Valley High School football team. Several faculty members are on administrative leave following an incident in Williams.

What they're saying:

Some parents outside Tonopah Valley High School on Friday shared their thoughts about the decision.

"The students that were involved, hey, you know what, you’re not playing for the season ... because your behavior is not appropriate," one woman said. "It’s not fair for the other students that have been doing their work, have been perfectly fine in school, for somebody else’s mistake or somebody else’s joking around to get punished."

Winters said student safety remains the district's top priority.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students will always come first in this district," Winters said.

What's next:

The district is exploring options for strength and conditioning programs for interested students.

Meanwhile, the AIA said affected opponents can schedule replacement games and that the league is available to help.

Because juveniles are involved, investigators said they are taking steps to protect student privacy while the investigation continues.

"MCSO and the Williams Police Department take allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and remain committed to conducting a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation," the sheriff's office said.