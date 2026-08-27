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Arizona lawmakers unite to propose strict limits on automated license plate readers

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 27, 2026 8:57 PM MST
Published August 27, 2026 8:57 PM MST
Bipartisan push to limit surveillance cameras
Bipartisan push to limit surveillance cameras

Bipartisan push to limit surveillance cameras

Following public distrust, state legislators are working on bills that would require public debate and a supermajority vote before implementing license plate cameras. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports.

The Brief

    • State lawmakers across the political spectrum are uniting to propose strict guardrails or potential statewide bans on the surveillance technology.
    • Proposed bills would require public debate, a supermajority vote for implementation, and warrants to access stored camera data.
    • Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is reviewing automated license plate reader cameras across the state to determine if they infringe on constitutional privacy rights.

PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers from opposite sides of the political spectrum say they have found common ground on automated license plate reader cameras, with both calling for stricter statewide limits on the surveillance technology.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, a Republican and founding Chairman of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, and state Sen. Lauren Kuby, a progressive Democrat, both say they would support a statewide ban on the technology. If a ban is not possible, they say strict limits should be put in place.

"I think that right now we have a united political environment on this issue," Hoffman said.

Kuby said privacy protections should not depend on where someone lives.

"I don't think privacy protections should depend on your zip code and where you live. I think there needs to also be statewide guardrails or a statewide ban," Kuby said.

State senators are crossing the political divide to draft strict limits on surveillance cameras.

Hoffman said his office is drafting several bills for the next legislative session. He said the proposals would require public debate and a supermajority vote by the council and the public before the technology could be implemented.

He also wants strict rules governing who can access the data, how long it can be stored and a warrant to be required to access it.

"We need to enact extremely strict, highly constitutional guardrails so that it can't be abused and so that it can't be used to just be warrantless spying on law-abiding citizens," Hoffman said.

Related

Cave Creek ends Flock camera contract: 'Best interest of the community'
article

Cave Creek ends Flock camera contract: 'Best interest of the community'

Cave Creek has terminated its license plate reader contract with Flock Safety following privacy concerns, networked data sharing limitations, and camera theft.

RELATED: Arizona Governor candidates address Flock cameras as cities drop the technology

Dig deeper:

The push for new legislation comes as Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes launches a review of automated license plate reader cameras across the state. The review will examine whether the technology could cross a constitutional line and infringe on Arizonans’ privacy.

Automated license plate reader, or ALPR, technology can capture where people and their vehicles are, potentially creating a detailed record of their movements. Law enforcement can use the technology as a tool in criminal investigations.

But cybersecurity and digital surveillance expert Harry Maugans said the technology becomes more concerning when large amounts of data are connected and made searchable.

"The challenge is when you interconnect 120,000 cameras and make it easily searchable and then enhanced with AI and other data, that's when it gets scary," Maugans said.

Statewide review targets automated tracking cameras
Statewide review targets automated tracking cameras

Statewide review targets automated tracking cameras

After legislation for comprehensive guardrails failed, Arizona's top prosecutor is stepping in to review surveillance technology. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports.

Maugans said the technology can affect people who are not the intended targets of an investigation.

"Less than 1% of people are the intended targets of Flock, but 99% of us who are not breaking the law still have our rights violated," Maugans said.

‘… spy and watch just because they want to’

With no comprehensive statewide law governing the technology, lawmakers say they are now looking to establish rules.

"We don't allow the government to eavesdrop and spy and watch just because they want to," Hoffman said.

Kuby said lawmakers can find common ground while preserving local control.

"There's a real sense that we can come together on commonsense legislation, but I still want to preserve an element of local decision-making that's very important," Kuby said.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from State Sen. Jake Hoffman, State Sen. Lauren Kuby, cybersecurity and digital surveillance expert Harry Maugans, law enforcement, and FOX 10 reporting.

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