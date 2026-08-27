Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Chandler intersection

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The Brief Chandler Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting. The situation is unfolding in the area of Dobson and Warner roads. No police officers were hurt, according to officials.



Chandler Police say they are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 27.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the shooting happened in the area of Dobson and Warner roads. Officers were sent to the scene following reports of a person waving a gun in the area.

"Shortly after arrival, an officer involved shooting occurred," read a portion of the statement. "There is no danger to the public, and all officers are unharmed."

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal the current condition of the suspect, nor did they elaborate on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police say there may be traffic restrictions in the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the shooting happened