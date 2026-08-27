Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Chandler intersection
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police say they are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 27.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the shooting happened in the area of Dobson and Warner roads. Officers were sent to the scene following reports of a person waving a gun in the area.
"Shortly after arrival, an officer involved shooting occurred," read a portion of the statement. "There is no danger to the public, and all officers are unharmed."
What we don't know:
Police did not reveal the current condition of the suspect, nor did they elaborate on what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police say there may be traffic restrictions in the area.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Chandler Police Department.