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Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Chandler intersection

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police Shootings
Updated August 27, 2026 5:03 PM MST Published August 27, 2026 4:55 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • Chandler Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
    • The situation is unfolding in the area of Dobson and Warner roads.
    • No police officers were hurt, according to officials.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police say they are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 27.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the shooting happened in the area of Dobson and Warner roads. Officers were sent to the scene following reports of a person waving a gun in the area.

"Shortly after arrival, an officer involved shooting occurred," read a portion of the statement. "There is no danger to the public, and all officers are unharmed."

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal the current condition of the suspect, nor did they elaborate on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police say there may be traffic restrictions in the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Chandler Police Department.

Police ShootingsChandlerNews