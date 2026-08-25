92-year-old man arrested after wife found dead at Goodyear home: police

The Brief A 92-year-old man was arrested after his wife was found dead with signs of trauma inside a Goodyear home on Aug. 24. The victim was discovered in a primary bedroom bed by the suspect's adult son, who had traveled from out of state to check on his father. Goodyear police plan to book the suspect into the Maricopa County Jail on homicide charges after he is cleared at a hospital.



A 92-year-old man was arrested after police say his wife was found dead in a Goodyear home on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Police responded to a home near Indian School Road and the Loop 303 after the 92-year-old's adult son reported a dead person inside. The son had traveled from out-of-state to check in on his dad, who said he had been showing signs and symptoms of dementia.

When the son went inside to check in on his father's wife, he found her dead in the bed of the primary bedroom.

When officers arrived just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, they pronounced her dead, noting signs of trauma.

What we don't know:

The wife was also in her 90s, though her exact age was not released. It's unclear the exact fatal injuries the victim suffered, or the events leading to her death.

The suspect's identity will be released once he is in jail.

What's next:

The 92-year-old was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. Once released, Goodyear police will book him into the Maricopa County Jail on homicide charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the home.