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Phoenix girl dead after crash near Thunderbird High School

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Updated August 25, 2026 9:35 PM MST Published August 25, 2026 9:18 PM MST
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Phoenix police say a young girl was hit by a car near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2026.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
    • Phoenix Police Department vehicular crimes detectives determined impairment was not a factor after the driver remained at the scene following the 3 p.m. collision.
    • The identity of the teenager and the specific circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation.

PHOENIX - A young girl was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon near Thunderbird High School, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What we know:

The Aug. 25 crash happened at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 3 p.m.

"The pedestrian was identified as a young juvenile female, and she was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene," police said.

The girl, who was only identified as being 15-years-old, died from her injuries at the hospital.

"Patrol officers secured the scene and detectives from the Vehicular Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The preliminary indications were that the pedestrian was walking across the driveway entrance to the apartment complex, when she was struck by the involved vehicle as it entered the parking lot. Impairment was not a factor in this collision," police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

PhoenixNews