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Man in custody following armed standoff at Phoenix bar

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 25, 2026 8:19 AM MST Published August 25, 2026 6:38 AM MST
Armed man barricaded inside Phoenix bar
Armed man barricaded inside Phoenix bar

Armed man barricaded inside Phoenix bar

Police say they are negotiating with an armed man who is barricaded inside Dunes Cocktail Lounge near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

The Brief

    • A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff at a Phoenix bar on Aug. 25.
    • The man reportedly pulled out a gun at Dunes Cocktail Lounge just after 2 a.m.
    • No injuries were reported.

PHOENIX - A barricade situation at a Phoenix bar has come to an end after an armed man was taken into custody.

What we know:

Phoenix police say just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 25, officers responded to Dunes Cocktail Lounge near 35th and Dunlap avenues for reports of a man with a gun inside the business.

Once at the scene, officers made sure all patrons and employees got out of the bar safely. Officers secured the scene and began communicating with the armed man inside the bar over a loudspeaker.

(KSAZ-TV)

The man was taken into custody just before 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

The man hasn't been identified. No other details on the events leading up to the barricade have been released by police.

Local perspective:

Dunlap Avenue is shut down due to the incident. The public should avoid the area.

Map of where the bar is located:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews