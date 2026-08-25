Seen on TV: August 25

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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Soul Fire Tacos

15111 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.soulfiretacos.com/

"The Prom" at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Aug. 21–Sept. 13

7701 W. Paradise Lane

Peoria, AZ 85382

Tickets available at www.azbroadway.org

Monsoon on Main Street in Downtown Mesa

100 N. Center St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

ttps://downtownmesa.com/events/monsoon-on-main

https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesa

https://www.instagram.com/downtownmesa/

Omaha Steaks Laguna Village

5965 W. Ray Rd., Unit 28

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.omahasteaks.com/info/Stores-Locations/185

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