Seen on TV: August 25
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Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Soul Fire Tacos
- 15111 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 120
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.soulfiretacos.com/
"The Prom" at Arizona Broadway Theatre
- Aug. 21–Sept. 13
- 7701 W. Paradise Lane
- Peoria, AZ 85382
- Tickets available at www.azbroadway.org
Monsoon on Main Street in Downtown Mesa
- 100 N. Center St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://downtownmesa.com/events/monsoon-on-main
- https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesa
- https://www.instagram.com/downtownmesa/
Omaha Steaks Laguna Village
- 5965 W. Ray Rd., Unit 28
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://www.omahasteaks.com/info/Stores-Locations/185