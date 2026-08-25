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Seen on TV: August 25

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated August 25, 2026 7:45 AM MST Published August 25, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Livestream

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Soul Fire Tacos

"The Prom" at Arizona Broadway Theatre

  • Aug. 21–Sept. 13
  • 7701 W. Paradise Lane
  • Peoria, AZ 85382
  • Tickets available at www.azbroadway.org

Monsoon on Main Street in Downtown Mesa

Omaha Steaks Laguna Village

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews