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Dolly Parton's Imagination Library leaves mark on Arizona children

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Entertainment
Published August 25, 2026 5:59 PM MST
Published August 25, 2026 5:59 PM MST
Remembering Dolly Parton's lasting Arizona legacy
Remembering Dolly Parton's lasting Arizona legacy

Remembering Dolly Parton's lasting Arizona legacy

Following her passing, local leaders reflect on Dolly Parton's music and her Imagination Library. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • Dolly Parton is being remembered for her immense talent, kindness, and the legacy she leaves behind following her passing.
    • Arizona Concert promoter Danny Zelisko recalled her 2014 tour stop in Phoenix, noting her pleasant nature and strong principles.
    • Parton's "Imagination Library" has distributed tens of thousands of books to children across Arizona alone, significantly impacting early childhood literacy.

PHOENIX - There’s no denying country music icon Dolly Parton became a household name due to her talent on the stage and screen.

In a world that can feel so divided, she captured hearts with her kindness, becoming a beacon of hope for people from all backgrounds.

What they're saying:

"[She had] strong morals, strong principles, and just a great attitude about life that I think everybody can benefit from," said Danny Zelisko, concert promoter and president of Danny Zelisko Presents.

Zelisko worked with her several times, most recently when she stopped in Phoenix on her 2014 Blue Smoke World Tour.

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"I can only remember her as being so pleasant and relaxed and making people really, really comfortable around her," Zelisko said.

But that wasn’t her only impact on the state. Parton’s Imagination Library, inspired by her father’s inability to read, sends free books monthly to children from birth to the age of five.

"We know what a critical time period that is for children when it comes to being exposed to new vocabulary or building their background knowledge," said Lori Masseur, director of early learning for Read On Arizona. "Every month for these young children, this high quality, vetted book is being delivered right to their doors. The impact is tremendous."

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Dig deeper:

Masseur says it’s brought books to tens of thousands of children across the state, including communities like Surprise, where local partners say more than 13,000 books have been distributed.

"I've got like 50 or 60 testimonial letters that I have here on file where the parents have suggested that it is so critical, and it's such a big deal for the parents to see their kids happy," said Ron Klaphake, coordinator of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Surprise and El Mirage.

With Parton’s passing, many are grieving the loss of an American icon, but say the legacy she leaves behind is immeasurable.

"I think rather than miss her, we should be thinking about ‘what would Dolly say’ or ‘how would Dolly react to things' and, and bring a smile to somebody because that's what she would like," Zelisko said. "And, and I think if we remember that. The world can still remain a Dolly world."

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Danny Zelisko, Lori Masseur, and Ron Klaphake.

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