Man arrested after dogs were found without water at Wittmann home: MCSO

The Brief MCSO said they arrested 39-year-old Rafael Flores for allegedly neglecting his dogs. Investigators said four dogs, including the remains of one dog, were taken from the man's home in Wittmann. "A veterinarian assisted with the search warrant and stated that his initial observations indicated the dog had died of heat stress," officials wrote.



Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a dog owner has been arrested over allegations he neglected his dogs.

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 25, officials identified the suspect as 39-year-old Rafael Flores.

Investigators say MCSO received a call from a person who reported suspected animal neglect at a home in Wittmann on Aug. 25.

"The citizen reported that dogs on the property had not had water for several days," read a portion of the statement. "MCSO Patrol deputies responded and observed dogs without water and one deceased dog."

Dig deeper:

MCSO said detectives with the Animal Crimes Unit interviewed Flores, who "admitted he had not given the dogs water since Sunday."

"A search warrant was executed, and four surviving dogs, including the deceased remains, were seized," read a portion of MCSO's statement. "A veterinarian assisted with the search warrant and stated that his initial observations indicated the dog had died of heat stress."

What's next:

Investigators said Flores has been booked into jail, and he is accused of both felony and misdemeanor animal neglect charges.

Rafael Flores (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Speaking up when you see suspected animal abuse or neglect can help save lives," officials wrote.

Where Wittmann is located