Suspect in Havasu Falls tourist attack has prior violent criminal history, records show

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The Brief A man accused of assaulting a tourist near Havasu Falls in northern Arizona has a past criminal record, including a guilty plea for assault from over a decade ago. Taylor Nardo Paya, a 29-year-old Havasupai tribal member, faces a federal assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly cutting a victim's neck and hand, and stealing her phone. Court records indicate Paya previously served five years in prison for a December 2015 robbery involving a female victim and was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment.



Authorities are learning more about the man accused of assaulting a tourist near Havasu Falls in northern Arizona, in a violent incident caught on camera.

The backstory:

This is not the first time Taylor Nardo Paya has been accused of violence. Court documents reveal he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman more than 10 years ago.

"He came up and he just attacked her. She's like, ‘He literally just came up and cut my throat,’" said Tricia Rowan, describing her daughter's account of an attack last week on the Havasupai Reservation in northern Arizona.

The mother of two from New York City was on a hiking trip with a friend for her birthday when she was reportedly attacked by Taylor Nardo Paya, a 29-year-old Havasupai tribal member with a federal record.

Court documents show the victim suffered a several-centimeter cut to her neck, as well as wounds on her left hand. Prosecutors say Paya also stole the victim's phone after it fell out of one of her backpacks.

"He's done it before. He got charged with robbery," Rowan said.

Dig deeper:

Rowan is referring to a December 2015 robbery, which Paya pleaded guilty to in September 2016, leading to a five-year prison sentence.

Court documents show Paya robbed a woman outside of the home where she was staying. During the robbery, Paya admitted to ripping off several layers of clothing, throwing the victim to the ground, and punching her in the face and side.

"He clearly preys on women," Rowan said.

According to court documents, Paya's sentencing agreement back in 2016 ordered him to undergo sex offender treatment and counseling. While Rowan's daughter continues to physically recover from and mentally process last week's attack, her mother shared how she is coping.

"All she kept saying is, 'I feel like this isn't even real life, like it's a dream, it's a nightmare I haven't even woken up from,'" Rowan said.

Rowan says she hopes justice is served.

"He's clearly a threat to society, and he's proven it time and time again," Rowan said.

Rowan also says she has received so much kindness from other members of the Havasupai Tribe, including the person seen on the Ring camera footage who brought Rowan's daughter into their home and provided initial first aid.

What's next:

Paya is facing a federal assault with a deadly weapon charge since the reported attack took place on tribal land.