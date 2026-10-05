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1 shot along Tempe's Mill Avenue, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 5, 2026 6:20 AM MST
Published October 5, 2026 6:20 AM MST
Tempe shooting sends 1 to the hospital
Tempe shooting sends 1 to the hospital

Tempe shooting sends 1 to the hospital

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting along Mill Avenue that happened during a fight involving two groups of people.

The Brief

    • Police in Tempe say 1 person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting.
    • The shooting happened during a fight involving two groups of people.
    • The victim's injury was described as not life-threatening.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say a person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Tempe.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Mill Avenue and 5th Street. Investigators say during a fight involving two groups of people, one man pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim.

"The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect, nor did they say what sparked the fight.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Tempe Police Department.

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