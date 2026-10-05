1 shot along Tempe's Mill Avenue, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say a person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Tempe.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Mill Avenue and 5th Street. Investigators say during a fight involving two groups of people, one man pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim.
"The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect, nor did they say what sparked the fight.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Tempe Police Department.