The Brief Police arrested 61-year-old fugitive Thomas Crumpler in Flagstaff on Nov. 19, ending a 25-year search. Crumpler was wanted on a 2001 Lubbock County, Texas warrant for alleged indecency with a child and lived under the alias John Paul McGregor. U.S. Marshals developed a lead in Ohio on Nov. 17 that linked Crumpler to his assumed identity in Arizona.



A fugitive wanted in Texas since 2001 was arrested in Flagstaff while living under an alias, police announced Thursday.

The backstory:

Thomas Crumpler, 61, was arrested on Nov. 19, ending a 25-year search. He was taken into custody on a Lubbock County, Texas, warrant accusing him of indecency with a child.

He reportedly fled the Lubbock area following the allegations in 2001.

What they're saying:

"U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Lubbock recently developed a lead involving family connections in Ohio. The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team received the lead on Nov. 17. A Deputy U.S. Marshal with the agency’s Cold and Complex Case Group linked Crumpler to the alias John Paul McGregor and shared the findings with investigators in Arizona and Texas," Flagstaff Police said. "During the early morning of Nov. 19, Crumpler was located and contacted by investigators under his assumed alias, John McGregor. Crumpler was placed under arrest for his outstanding felony warrant from Texas."

U.S. Marshal Van Bayless of the District of Arizona said the warrant, though more than 20 years old, still deserves the same attention as those issued more recently.

"Our teams in Texas and Ohio pursued a lead that brought the search to Flagstaff, where our task force and Flagstaff Police took Crumpler into custody. For those who came forward in 2001, this arrest means those victims will finally have their case move forward in court," Bayless said.

Dig deeper:

Crumpler had been living in Flagstaff under an alias for about 25 years, authorities said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.