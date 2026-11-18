The Brief An online watchdog group called Predator Poachers conducted an undercover sting in Scottsdale that led to the arrests of 50-year-old Michael Smith and his estranged wife, Terri Smith. Scottsdale police and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell warn against vigilante groups, urging the public to report suspected abuse to law enforcement first. Predator Poachers founder Alex Rosen defends his nationwide operations as voluntary interactions that expose predators who otherwise fly under the radar.



An online watchdog group is making headlines after its undercover sting operation helped put a suspected child predator behind bars.'

Big picture view:

The founder of Predator Poachers says he travels nationwide to expose online predators and turn evidence over to police, though law enforcement warns these types of stings can cross a dangerous line.

"We catch online child predators across the country," said Alex Rosen, Predator Poachers founder.

Driving from state to state, one sting after another, 26-year-old Alex Rosen, the founder of Predator Poachers, follows tips and sets up online decoys.

"Typically, they believe they’re getting sexual with a minor online or soliciting said minor for sex or other acts. And we approach them in person to address the allegations with them, and usually they admit to this stuff. And we turn over everything to law enforcement," Rosen said.

The backstory:

Just days ago, the group called Scottsdale police after confronting 50-year-old Michael Smith.

"He shows up to a hotel room in Scottsdale with the assumption he was going to meet the mom and daughter. We have two actors in there. He gets completely naked, and I walk in on him," Rosen said. "He admitted to me that he was here to have sex with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl."

Court documents show Smith admitted to sexually abusing a different 13-year-old girl and implicated his estranged wife, Terri Smith. Officers arrested them both.

What they're saying:

Still, Scottsdale police say they do not endorse vigilante groups, urging the public to leave these investigations to law enforcement.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell agrees.

"I get the outrage. But there are so many problems that that could cause, including we need to be certain that they have all the evidence. There needs to be investigative standards. And so what I would urge people to do if they have information about a child being abused or possession or production of child pornography, that they need to contact the police," Mitchell said.

The other side:

Rosen pushes back.

"I don’t condone vigilantism either, but as for our interaction in person, what is there to not condone? Rosen said. "He lived in Maricopa County for almost his whole life, and he was under the radar the whole time until we came about, so what is there to not condone? I think Scottsdale police should fully endorse what we just did."

Retired Arizona police officer Josh Logan says these groups walk a very thin line.

"Talking to people, not detaining them, and just having consensual conversations, is not inherently illegal in that sense, but that can cross the line very instantly and almost instantaneously, and then the very people that are now trying to catch the bad guys are becoming the bad guys themselves," Logan said.

"They’re the ones who messaged first. They’re the ones who set up the meeting. They’re the ones who propose all these sex acts," Rosen said. "We always tell them ‘hey you’re free to go.’ We don’t detain them."

Rosen maintains that his group’s encounters are strictly voluntary. "All we have all just consensual voluntary interactions," Rosen said.

Even with those concerns from law enforcement and prosecutors, Rosen says his work is necessary.

"There’s just too many of them. And law enforcement usually does a great job, but they’re not going to catch them all," Rosen said.

What you can do:

Scottsdale police say any tips of suspected illegal activity related to sex trafficking or possession of child sex abuse material should be reported to local law enforcement first so it can be properly investigated.