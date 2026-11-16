The Brief Two Waymo cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash near 20th Street and Van Buren in Phoenix around 11:15 a.m. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. Waymo says a truck going over 80 mph on a 35 mph road hit a stationary Waymo car, forcing it into a second Waymo and another vehicle.



Phoenix Police say an investigation is underway after two Waymo cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

The backstory:

Police say their officers, along with Phoenix Fire crews, were called to the area of 20th Street and Van Buren at around 11:15 a.m. for the crash.

Officials say one person suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates speed may have been a contributing factor in the collision," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

Dig deeper:

In a separate statement, a spokesperson with Waymo said one of their cars was stationary at a traffic light in the area when it was struck by a truck.

"The truck was going over 80 mph on a 35 mph road," read a portion of Waymo's statement. "The collision forced the Waymo struck by the truck into the neighboring lane, causing a collision with a second Waymo. The first Waymo also collided with the vehicle behind it."

What's next:

Waymo officials say their two cars that were involved in the crash will be towed away from the scene.