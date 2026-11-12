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Phoenix cold case murder suspect released as detectives continue investigation

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 12, 2026 4:42 PM MST
Published November 12, 2026 4:42 PM MST
article

Security guard Jeffrey Bellemare was fatally shot in 2013, leading to the 2026 arrest of 43-year-old Joe Gerardo in Globe by Phoenix Police after a witness came forward. Gerardo has since been released from jail pending further investigation.

The Brief

    • Joe Gerardo, 43, was released from jail while prosecutors request more information from Phoenix Police before filing formal charges.
    • Gerardo was arrested in Globe on Nov. 3 in connection with the Nov. 29, 2013, fatal shooting of unarmed security guard Jeffrey Bellemare.
    • A witness who lived at the Phoenix apartment complex as a teenager identified Gerardo in a photo lineup after coming forward this year.

PHOENIX - A suspect in the 2013 murder of a Phoenix unarmed apartment complex security guard has been released from jail as the police department continues its investigation.

The backstory:

Investigators arrested Joe Gerardo, 43, in Globe on Nov. 3 after receiving a tip linking him to the Nov. 29, 2013, fatal shooting of Jeffrey Bellemare, 59, near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police circulated a sketch of the suspect, but leads quickly went cold until a new witness came forward this year.

The witness told detectives she was a teenager living at the complex at the time of the shooting. Minutes before the attack, she said she saw Gerardo with a gun asking about Bellemare and saying he was going to "handle him tonight."

She later identified Gerardo in a photo lineup.

What they're saying:

This is what the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office had to say about Gerardo's violent history: "He has gang affiliations … Looks like about a month prior to this incident he committed, he was subsequently convicted of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and theft of means. He also has a weapons conviction in 2002."

What's next:

Gerardo has been released from jail while the Maricopa County Attorney's Office requests more information from Phoenix Police before deciding whether to formally file charges.

Gerardo, who faces a first-degree murder accusation, was previously held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Related

Man arrested in Globe for 2013 murder of Phoenix security guard, PD says
article

Man arrested in Globe for 2013 murder of Phoenix security guard, PD says

Phoenix Police arrested 43-year-old Joe Gerardo in Globe in connection with the November 2013 deadly shooting of Jeffrey Bellemare, an unarmed security guard.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department; a witness who lived at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting; and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

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