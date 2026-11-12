Phoenix cold case murder suspect released as detectives continue investigation

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The Brief Joe Gerardo, 43, was released from jail while prosecutors request more information from Phoenix Police before filing formal charges. Gerardo was arrested in Globe on Nov. 3 in connection with the Nov. 29, 2013, fatal shooting of unarmed security guard Jeffrey Bellemare. A witness who lived at the Phoenix apartment complex as a teenager identified Gerardo in a photo lineup after coming forward this year.



A suspect in the 2013 murder of a Phoenix unarmed apartment complex security guard has been released from jail as the police department continues its investigation.

The backstory:

Investigators arrested Joe Gerardo, 43, in Globe on Nov. 3 after receiving a tip linking him to the Nov. 29, 2013, fatal shooting of Jeffrey Bellemare, 59, near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police circulated a sketch of the suspect, but leads quickly went cold until a new witness came forward this year.

The witness told detectives she was a teenager living at the complex at the time of the shooting. Minutes before the attack, she said she saw Gerardo with a gun asking about Bellemare and saying he was going to "handle him tonight."

She later identified Gerardo in a photo lineup.

What they're saying:

This is what the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office had to say about Gerardo's violent history: "He has gang affiliations … Looks like about a month prior to this incident he committed, he was subsequently convicted of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and theft of means. He also has a weapons conviction in 2002."

What's next:

Gerardo has been released from jail while the Maricopa County Attorney's Office requests more information from Phoenix Police before deciding whether to formally file charges.

Gerardo, who faces a first-degree murder accusation, was previously held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

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