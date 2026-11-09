“Our friend is killing us": 911 calls, bodycam show response to deadly Gilbert attack

The Brief Newly released 911 audio and police body camera footage document a deadly gathering on a Gilbert property that left three people dead, including the suspect. Investigators say four acquaintances consumed psychedelic mushrooms before 28-year-old Brett Eschliman fatally stabbed and shot two people and injured a third woman. Officers fatally shot Eschliman after police say he lunged at an officer’s rifle and charged toward police armed with a long metal object.



Newly released 911 calls and body camera footage capture the terror on a Gilbert property as police say a gathering involving psychedelic mushrooms turned deadly.

The backstory:

The incident happened back in August and when it was over, three people were dead, including the suspect.

The body camera video shows officers running directly toward screams in the dark, arriving just minutes after a survivor begged 911 dispatchers for help.

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911 Audio:

"911, what’s your emergency?" a dispatcher asked.

"Oh please come to me. They’re trying to kill us," the caller replied.

"And what’s going on?" the dispatcher asked.

"Our friend is killing us. He just killed my boyfriend. Hurry up, please," the caller said.

A Plead For Help:

Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 1, panic erupted at a property off South Lindsay Road as a caller pleaded for help, reporting a brutal attack.

"Where is the person with the knife? Where is he at?" the dispatcher asked.

"He’s here on property. He’s still here," the caller said.

"Where on the property is he at?" the dispatcher asked.

What Happened:

Gilbert police say four people who knew each other had gathered that evening and eaten psychedelic mushrooms.

Police say 28-year-old Brett Eschliman turned on the group, fatally stabbing and shooting 30-year-old Caleb Worley before attacking 32-year-old Delaney Bristow, who died from multiple gunshot wounds and more than a dozen stab wounds.

Survivor's Call:

A third woman survived multiple stab wounds and managed to call 911.

"Hurry up, please, right now. Please, I need help," the caller pleaded.

"Ma’am, I do have lots of help on the way." the dispatcher replied.

Officers entered the property following the victim’s screams.

"Back here. Let’s go, let’s go," an officer said.

"Help me!" a voice cried out.

Police Encounter the Suspect:

Moments later, officers came face to face with Eschliman.

Police say he lunged and swiped at an officer’s rifle before retreating into a bedroom. As officers pushed in, investigators say Eschliman charged back out, armed with a long metal object aimed at an officer’s head and neck.

An officer fired two shots, killing Eschliman.

Dig deeper:

Detectives later recovered an aluminum handle mop, a handgun and two knives from the scene.

What's next:

The East Valley Critical Incident Response Team is working with the Mesa Police Department on the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.