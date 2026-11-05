Arrest made in Camp Verde horse deaths, injuries following Nov. 1 flooding

The Brief An arrest was made in connection to the deaths and injuries of several horses during Camp Verde flooding on Nov. 1. Four horses were rescued, three were found dead, and four others remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead. Authorities have not identified the suspect, and investigators have not stated why the owner refused assistance.



An arrest was made in connection to the deaths and injuries of several horses during Camp Verde flooding on Nov. 1, the marshal's office said.

The backstory:

"Emergency responders and law enforcement personnel responded to a property in the Grippen Road area after receiving reports that multiple horses were trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters," the Camp Verde Marshal's Office said." "During the incident, the horses’ owner reportedly refused multiple offers of assistance from neighbors and emergency personnel to relocate the animals to higher ground."

Despite repeated warnings of worsening floods, horses remained trapped on the property as rising water submerged their enclosures.

"Over the following days, emergency responders, animal control personnel, veterinarians, and volunteer equine rescue organizations worked to locate and recover the affected animals," the marshal's office said.

Four horses were rescued and provided veterinarian care; three horses were found dead; and four other horses remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead.

As a result, a suspect has been arrested and is accused of animal cruelty charges.

Related article

What they're saying:

"The investigation included witness interviews, statements from emergency responders, veterinary evaluations, and documentation of the conditions in which the horses were discovered," the marshal's office said. "The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office recognizes and appreciates the extraordinary efforts of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, Emergency Equine Evacuation, veterinary professionals, neighboring residents, and volunteers who worked tirelessly under extremely dangerous conditions to save these animals."

RELATED: Dramatic video shows woman, dog rescued from Camp Verde floodwaters

What's next:

The responsibility of animal welfare, the marshal's office says, should never be taken lightly. The agency reminds pet owners that emergency plans must include plans for your animals.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified. Investigators did not say why the owner refused help for the horses.