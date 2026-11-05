Seen on TV: November 5

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Thursday, November 5, 2026

Outlets at North Phoenix

4250 W. Anthem Way

Phoenix, AZ 85086

https://www.northphoenixoutlets.com/

Noor Mediterranean

10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 150

Phoenix, AZ 85028

NoorPV.com

Feed the Need

Red Velvet Recipes

6828 S. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85042

https://www.redvelvetrecipes.com/

Press Coffee

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