Seen on TV: November 5
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Outlets at North Phoenix
- 4250 W. Anthem Way
- Phoenix, AZ 85086
- https://www.northphoenixoutlets.com/
Noor Mediterranean
- 10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 150
- Phoenix, AZ 85028
- NoorPV.com
Feed the Need
Red Velvet Recipes
- 6828 S. Central Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85042
- https://www.redvelvetrecipes.com/
Press Coffee