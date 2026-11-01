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Evacuations ordered in Camp Verde as heavy rain causes severe flooding

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published November 1, 2026 2:28 PM MST
Published November 1, 2026 2:28 PM MST

The Brief

    • Flooding emergencies were issued across Camp Verde on Sunday due to heavy rainfall causing significant flooding in the area.
    • Residents near the Verde River, West Clear Creek, and Wet Beaver Creek are under "GO" evacuation status to leave immediately.
    • A temporary shelter is open at the Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Gym, and sandbag sites are available across the community.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Flooding emergencies were issued across Camp Verde on Sunday, as heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in the area.

Evacuations:

Residents near the Verde River, West Clear Creek, and Wet Beaver Creek are under "GO" status, meaning they should leave the area immediately and move to higher ground. 

A temporary shelter is available at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Gym, located at 473 Main Street in Camp Verde.

Areas near Salt Mine Rd.and Beasely Flats are on "SET" status, for zones 2024, 2090 and 2093, as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in this area should be prepared to leave.

What you can do:

Under these evacuations, officials say to follow directions from law enforcement and emergency personnel, use the designated evacuation routes, obey posted closure signs and traffic control devices, and avoid flooded roads, washes, and low-water crossings. No one should drive around and through barricades or attempt to walk or swim through moving floodwaters. Residents should take any essential medications, family members and pets.

Officials are urging residents to download the Genasys Protect app to identify their evacuation zone, to stay informed and make the best decision to keep families safe. The Marshal's Office said the app provides additional emergency updates and evacuation information. 

The public is urged, however, to continue to monitor official public safety announcements, and that the app is merely an additional tool, and should not be the only source of emergency information. 

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What Residents are Saying:

"It stinks because I don't have a horse trailer so I'm trying to figure out how to get my horses and my tortoises and chickens out of there. That's why we're making calls right now. There's a couple of rescue places my wife has called and they said that they would be able to come and help us," resident Chuck Arnold said. 

Sandbag Locations:

Camp Verde residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up sandbags, as additional rain and rising water levels are expected throughout the Verde Valley:

  • Fain & Nichols
  • Camp Verde Water Company
  • Yavapai County Complex

"Please continue to exercise caution around waterways, obey all barricades and road closures, and NEVER attempt to drive through flooded low-water crossings," the Camp Verde Marshal's Office said in a Facebook post. "The safety of our community and your families is our priority."

Need Assistance?:

The Marshal's Office said Firebird Towing of Camp Verde offered to help residents  with vehicle removal services who become stranded due to flooding.

"We appreciate Firebird Towing stepping up to help our community during these conditions," they said in a post

What's next:

"The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone that river and stream flow rates throughout the Verde Valley are expected to increase over the coming days."

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Camp Verde Marshal's Office via an official Facebook post and public safety announcements; and emergency officials and personnel in Camp Verde.

Severe WeatherYavapai CountyNews