2026 Election: What Arizona ballot measures mean for voters

The Brief Arizona voters face multiple statewide ballot measures this November addressing taxation, public education, civil rights, law enforcement, and photo enforcement cameras. Key proposed constitutional amendments would ban vehicle miles traveled fees and prohibit public entities from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion offices or race-based programs. Other statutory propositions would cap local grocery taxes at 2%, designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations, restrict athletic facilities by biological sex, and mandate classroom spending minimums.



From grocery tax caps and vehicle mileage fees to school sports and speed cameras, Arizona voters face major ballot decisions this November. Here's your breakdown of all eight propositions.

Prop 141

Proposition 141 reached the ballot through a legislative referral supported by state Republican lawmakers and mostly opposed by Democrats.

The proposition would amend the Arizona Constitution to ban taxes or fees based on vehicle miles traveled and limit government travel monitoring.

The proposal comes as Arizona's 18-cent gas tax revenue declines due to increasing vehicle fuel efficiency and a rise in electric vehicles.

>> Read more about Prop 141

Prop 142

Arizona voters will decide at the Nov. 3 general election whether to amend the state constitution to expand restrictions on preferential treatment, discrimination, and race-based programs.

The measure, House Concurrent Resolution 2044, passed the House on Feb. 23, 2026, and the Senate on June 12, 2026, placing Proposition 142 on the ballot.

If approved, the amendment would bar public entities from requiring statements supporting race-based preferential treatment, funding DEI offices, mandating related trainings, or using race-based discipline policies.

>> Read more about Prop 142

Prop 144

Proposition 316 is a legislatively referred state statute that would cap local grocery sales taxes at 2% and require voter approval for any new or increased local grocery taxes.

The policy applies strictly to essential grocery store items like bread, milk and eggs — not restaurant meals.

Proponents call it essential relief from rising food prices, while opponents argue it strips local communities of their decision-making power and harms rural town budgets.

>> Read more about Prop 144

Prop 316

Proposition 316 is a legislatively referred state statute that would cap local grocery sales taxes at 2% and require voter approval for any new or increased local grocery taxes.

The policy applies strictly to essential grocery store items like bread, milk and eggs — not restaurant meals.

Proponents call it essential relief from rising food prices, while opponents argue it strips local communities of their decision-making power and harms rural town budgets.

>> Read more about Prop 316

Prop 317

Proposition 317 defines drug cartels as terrorist organizations and directs the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to crack down on them.

Supporters say the bill will make the state safer, while opponents believe labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations is a responsibility of the federal government.

Support for the proposition fell strictly along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats opposed, following a similar bill vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs in 2023.

>> Read more about Prop 317

Prop 318

Arizona voters will decide on Proposition 318 in the upcoming November election, a ballot measure regulating participation in school sports and access to private athletic spaces based on biological sex recorded at birth.

A "no" vote maintains current state law, which prohibits male students from joining female teams, but does not define biological sex or restrict access to restrooms, locker rooms, or showers.

Supporters argue the measure preserves safety and fair competition for female athletes, while opponents contend it is discriminatory and could lead to harassment and invasive verification.

>> Read more about Prop 318

Prop 319

Arizona voters will decide on Proposition 319 this November, a statewide ballot measure addressing the use of photo enforcement cameras.

The proposition would prohibit new photo enforcement systems without existing contracts by Dec. 31, 2026, and mandate voter re-approval every 10 years.

Proponents argue traffic cameras infringe on privacy rights, while opponents maintain that red-light cameras significantly reduce fatal crashes.

>> Read more about Prop 319

Prop 320

Proposition 320 is a November ballot measure that would mandate school districts with over 7,500 students or those in Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties to allocate at least 60% of operational funds toward direct classroom instruction.

Proponents argue the requirement will refocus taxpayer money on core instruction and teacher compensation through gradual half-percent annual budget adjustments.

Critics warn that because the initiative provides no new revenue, districts will be forced to slash essential non-classroom services like campus safety, busing, building maintenance, and student counseling to avoid state funding penalties.

>> Read more about Prop 320