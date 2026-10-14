2026 Election: Arizona Prop 316 explained: What to know about proposed limits on city grocery taxes

The Brief Proposition 316 is a legislatively referred state statute that would cap local grocery sales taxes at 2% and require voter approval for any new or increased local grocery taxes. The policy applies strictly to essential grocery store items like bread, milk and eggs — not restaurant meals. Proponents call it essential relief from rising food prices, while opponents argue it strips local communities of their decision-making power and harms rural town budgets.



As Arizonans prepare to vote in the November 3 midterm election, one statewide ballot measure is taking aim at local taxes on groceries.

What would Proposition 316 do?

Proposition 316 was referred to the ballot by the Arizona State Legislature. While the State of Arizona has already removed its statewide sales tax on groceries, individual cities and towns still retain the authority to levy their own local sales taxes on food.

Under Prop 316, starting after June 30, 2027:

Local governments would be prohibited from imposing a new grocery tax or increasing an existing one without voter approval.

Any new or increased local grocery tax rate would be capped at 2% of the base price.

For cities where the current grocery tax rate is already above 2%, the rate would be frozen, with no option to raise it further—even through a local vote.

What they're saying:

The measure specifically targets essential food items sold in grocery stores. "This bill only applies to, really, the essential foods. You go to the grocery store, bread, milk, eggs," said State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R), who sponsored the measure. "It’s saying, I don’t believe there should be a tax on something like essential groceries."

What a yes or no vote means

When voters fill out their ballots on November 3, 2026:

A Yes Vote:

Supports prohibiting local governments from imposing or raising grocery taxes without voter approval, capping future rates at 2%, and freezing existing rates that are currently higher than 2%.

A No Vote:

Opposes the statewide 2% cap and voter mandate, keeping grocery tax policy strictly under the authority of individual city councils and town governments.

The debate: Tax relief vs. local control

The Case for Prop 316:

Supporters say the measure aims to provide financial relief for families struggling with grocery price increases seen over recent years. Proponents argue that basic food items needed for survival should not face heavy local taxation, and that taxpayers deserve a direct say before local officials can raise taxes on everyday essentials.

"If you’re a local jurisdiction, you have this tax, we’re freezing it," Biasiucci said during an appearance on Arizona Horizon. "And then anything moving forward can never be more than 2% if you go to the ballot at the local level."

(Opponents were invited to appear on Arizona Horizon alongside Biasiucci to discuss the measure, but declined.)

The Case Against Prop 316:

Opponents, including local Democratic organizations such as AZ Legislative District 10 Democrats, argue that Prop 316 is fundamentally a question of state overreach into municipal finances.

Critics emphasize that Arizona communities operate under very different economic realities. A large city like Mesa currently does not impose a local grocery tax. Prop 316 would not lower grocery bills for Mesa shoppers today, but it would restrict what local leaders and residents could decide in the future if local circumstances changed. Smaller communities like Bisbee or Taylor often rely heavily on grocery tax revenue to fund local public services, especially if they lack local property taxes.

Opponents argue that local governments are directly accountable to their own residents, and that imposing a single statewide mandate strips communities of the authority to manage their own budgets based on local needs.