The Brief Phoenix Flea celebrated its 11th Small Business Saturday event at historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix, bringing together 125 vendors. Shoppers had the opportunity to discover handcrafted goods, fine art, curated vintage items and unique holiday gifts while supporting local small businesses. The market, which has been bringing the community together since 2013, allows shoppers to meet local artists and makers and learn the stories behind their products.



From colorful paintings to Christmas ornaments with an Arizona twist, there was no shortage of unique finds at Phoenix Flea this Small Business Saturday.

"We have 125 vendors here, small businesses, a lot of brands get started here," Brad McKee with Phoenix Flea explained.

Big picture view:

The market took over historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix, celebrating its 11th Small Business Saturday event. Shoppers could find everything from handcrafted goods and fine art to curated vintage items, jewelry, fashion and home goods.

Local Perspectives:

For local makers like Scott Goodson of Citizen Home Decor, it's an opportunity to share their creativity with the community.

"For the makers, we're all super creative, so having an outlet to make and sell to the community is great," Goodson said.

For watercolor artist Paige Poppy, inspiration comes from nature.

"I am a watercolor artist. I am inspired by nature, so I paint landscapes, the Arizona desert, flora, fauna, all kinds of animals," Poppy said.

She's been selling her work at Phoenix Flea since 2015 and says part of what makes the market special is the personal connection.

"You can come out, meet the person who has made the work you're interested in, hear the story behind it," Poppy said.

Why you should care:

While shoppers check off their holiday shopping lists, they're also helping local artists and entrepreneurs continue doing what they love.

Phoenix Flea has been bringing local makers and the community together since 2013. Admission to the market is $5.