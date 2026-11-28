2 hurt in Phoenix stabbing; suspect fled from the scene: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an investigation is underway after two people were stabbed on Nov. 28.
What we know:
According to a statement, officers responded to a stabbing call at around 6:15 p.m. in the area of 44th Street and Van Buren.
"When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims," read a portion of the statement. "One of the men was transported to the hospital by Phoenix Fire with life-threatening injuries. The other male was treated on scene."
As for the suspect, police said they fled before officers arrived.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the two victims, nor did they identify the suspect allegedly involved.
Area where the stabbing happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.