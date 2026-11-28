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The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating after two adult men were stabbed near 44th Street and Van Buren on Nov. 28. One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated at the scene. Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived, and neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified.



Phoenix Police say an investigation is underway after two people were stabbed on Nov. 28.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers responded to a stabbing call at around 6:15 p.m. in the area of 44th Street and Van Buren.

"When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims," read a portion of the statement. "One of the men was transported to the hospital by Phoenix Fire with life-threatening injuries. The other male was treated on scene."

As for the suspect, police said they fled before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the two victims, nor did they identify the suspect allegedly involved.

Area where the stabbing happened