The Brief Dry weather and highs in the upper 70s are forecast for Phoenix through the weekend under partly sunny skies. High Country winds will pick up on Saturday, with gusts reaching 30–40 mph in Flagstaff and 25–35 mph in the White Mountains. A Pacific storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, bringing rain, high-elevation snow, stronger winds and highs dropping into the 60s in Phoenix.



Another gorgeous day is ahead for Arizona.

Friday and the Weekend:

It will be a partly sunny day around Arizona. The passing clouds do not bring any moisture as dry weather will prevail through the weekend. The forecast high climbs to the upper 70s in Phoenix with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s by tonight.

Over the weekend, the forecast high will slip slightly on Saturday and quickly rebound on Sunday. Both days will remain partly cloudy across Arizona. In Phoenix, the forecast high hits 76 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday. In the High Country, the weather turns more windy on Saturday. Gusts around 30–40 mph are forecast in Flagstaff. Gusts between 25–35 mph will be possible in the White Mountains. In Phoenix, winds are light.

Next Week:

The mid to upper 70s will remain in the Phoenix forecast on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

By Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday, a storm system is expected to move off the Pacific and move inland toward Arizona. As this happens, rain and high-elevation snow are expected across the state. Winds will increase and temperatures will drop, too. Highs should fall into the 60s beginning Wednesday in Phoenix.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

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