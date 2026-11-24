The Brief Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, who went viral in 2016 after a wrong-number Thanksgiving text, have secured a new Lifetime movie deal. The pair has maintained a friendship for more than 10 years through milestones like Hinton's marriage, the loss of Dench's husband to complications from COVID-19 and Dench's 2024 breast cancer diagnosis. While extended family plans are still being figured out for this Thanksgiving, the two plan to at least meet for lunch and hope the Lifetime movie releases by next Thanksgiving.



A viral Arizona tradition that started with a wrong number is now headed to the big screen.

The backstory:

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton went viral in 2016 when the Arizona grandmother mistakenly texted the then-17-year-old an invitation to Thanksgiving, thinking he was her grandson. Hinton accepted, and the rest is history.

Hinton and Dench say what started as a viral moment has turned into more than 10 years of friendship, as they’ve learned they have a lot more in common than they thought.

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What they're saying:

"I thought, 'Wow, this will be our 15 minutes of fame.' You know, when people do things like this. And we would never hear from the media again. And then we did the next year, and the next and the next," Dench said.

A simple Thanksgiving invite sent to the wrong number, accepted as a half-joke, has turned into one of America’s favorite holiday traditions.

"I would always get DMs or random comments on my Instagram posts or anything else, and they're like, 'Hey, it's almost that time!' Like, 'You guys having Thanksgiving this year?' And I was just like, 'You guys still like us?' OK!" Hinton said.

‘Brother and sister in another lifetime’

Dig deeper:

But viral fame is just a small piece of Dench and Hinton’s story.

"I just felt like we had a soul connection when we got to know each other in the beginning, and, like, we were like a brother and sister in another lifetime," Dench said.

Their bond has grown deeper every year — through the highs, like Hinton getting married.

"She's pretty much watched me grow up," Hinton said.

And the heartbreak — like the loss of Dench’s husband, Lonnie, to complications from COVID-19.

"Just didn't see that one coming at all," Dench said.

And Dench’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2024.

"I had my mammogram here a few months ago and still cancer free, so yes, I'm very, very happy and very blessed," Dench said.

What started as a mistaken Thanksgiving invite in 2016 has grown into a decade-long friendship and a new Lifetime movie deal for Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton.

'A feel-good story':

Now, a story fit for a movie is becoming one — with a new Lifetime deal.

"We’re excited about it. And we’ve talked to the writers, and it’s been an adventure," Dench said.

The pair hopes their unlikely friendship teaches people the value of showing a stranger kindness.

"I think our story's always going to be a feel-good story, and that's why people love it, because it's like, hey, those people didn't know each other, and they were able to come together and become family. Why can't the rest of the world pretty much be like that?" Hinton said.

What's next:

As for this Thanksgiving, the pair’s ever-growing extended families are pulling them in all different directions, so they say they’re still figuring it out. But if all else fails, the two plan to at least meet up for lunch the day before or after the holiday. The hope is for the Lifetime movie to be out by next Thanksgiving.