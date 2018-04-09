‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years
A complete stranger became a source of comfort for a 96-year-old woman who was apprehensive about her first flight in 15 years.
11 brothers share 158 cumulative years of US military service
The sons of Ben and Hattie Davis give special meaning to the term "band of brothers."
‘Squawkzilla': Scientists discover 19-million-year-old cannibal parrot fossil the size of a toddler
Scientists have just discovered the fossil of a massive ancient “cannibal” parrot roughly the size of a toddler in New Zealand.
Son brings Vietnam War fighter pilot's lost remains home to Texas
A Southwest Airlines pilot landed at Love Field Thursday morning after an emotional fight. He bought home the remains of his father who was killed during the Vietnam War.
Photo of woman with 'Jesus wasn't vaccinated' shirt goes viral
A photo of a woman with a shirt that reads 'Spoiler Alert... Jesus Wasn't Vaccinated' has gone viral with comments slamming the apparent anti-vaxxer's message.
Chernobyl vodka: Scientists make non-radioactive spirit using grains and water from exclusion zone
A team of scientists from the Ukraine and United Kingdom created an experimental bottle of vodka made from grains and water in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone.
Grandson takes 89-year-old grandma to 29 national parks after she says she's never seen mountains
A loving grandson took his 89-year-old grandmother to 29 national parks to give her the “life of adventure she had never been able to fulfill,” he said.
Driver uses clever signs to navigate through LA traffic
Saying, "Please" can get you quite far, even when trying to switch lanes in traffic.
‘We wanted it to be us': Couple kisses over shopping cart for engagement photo shoot inside Target
A couple’s engagement photos at Target is making the rounds on social media.
#GreenShirtGuy: Activist who laughed at Trump supporters during city council meeting goes viral
A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
UK woman develops sepsis from blister on heel, claims she 'could have lost her leg'
A UK woman claims she developed sepsis — and could have lost her leg — after a blister formed on her heel from a pair of second-hand sandals.
Wife shares baby news with Southwest pilot as he lands plane in Phoenix
"Welcome Home Baby Daddy," is what Nicole Keon's sign read as she welcomed her husband home to Phoenix, who happens to be a pilot for Southwest Airlines. He had no idea!! Congrats!
‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word
A hotel worker in Austin, Texas, went viral after refusing to give a room to a woman who reportedly used a racial slur against him.
WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood
They're baaaaack!
Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'
Some Uber or Lyft drivers offer water or snacks to passengers, but one New York couple who requested a ride to the hospital got much more when their baby unexpectedly arrived in the back seat -- thanks in part to the coaching they got from the front.
Man sings 'Lion King' song with donkey in viral video
Everyone loves to sing songs from "The Lion King," even donkeys!
Florida fast food manager told to 'go back to Mexico' after he spoke to his employee in Spanish
Video of an exchange inside a Eustis Burger King is going viral.
UCLA gymnast's floor routine earns perfect 10, goes viral
Her routine is being called "breathtaking," "show stopping," and "poetry in motion." UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi is breaking the internet with the now viral floor routine she performed during a competition on Saturday, which earned her a perfect 10.
LOOK AT THAT! Man captures video of rough bobcat mating attempt
The ways of nature were on full display, when a man managed to capture a video of two bobcats mating near the McDowell Mountain Ranch golf clubhouse.
Walmart 'yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey stuns shoppers in viral video
Shoppers at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois got something better than piped-in store music to shop by.