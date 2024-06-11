Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Suspected arsonist torches himself while setting ex-girlfriend's property ablaze

By Chris Williams
Updated  June 11, 2024 3:28pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

Suspected arsonist sets himself on fire

Surveillance video captured a suspected arsonist accidentally setting himself on fire after doing the same to his ex-girlfriend's property.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Surveillance video showed a suspected arsonist accidentally setting himself on fire after allegedly doing the same to his ex-girlfriend's property. 

The video was recently released, but the incident took place on May 13. in Albuquerque, New Mexico. 

Daniel Provine, who owns the camera, said the footage showed a woman's property catching fire. But then the suspect is seen running away with his clothes on fire. 

arsonistfire.jpg

A still image of the surveillance video showing the suspected arsonist running away while on fire.  (Daniel Provine via Storyful)

"Don’t commit arson … but if you’re going to commit arson, maybe figure out how to do it without catching yourself on fire in the process?" wrote Provine on Facebook.

Footage then showed the man running back to a vehicle and driving away from the scene. 

Local news outlets reported that three vehicles in the woman's driveway were destroyed, and some flames spread to her home where she was inside with her children.  

Storyful has reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) for comment about the incident.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 