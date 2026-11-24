From a Waymo crossing Phoenix police tape, to a recall of 83,000 Ram pickup trucks, and a train crash in Maricopa, here are your top stories for November 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. New details on mom killed on her birthday
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The Dallas mother of four who was shot and killed along the C.F. Hawn Freeway on her birthday was allegedly having an affair with a co-worker and had just asked her husband for a divorce, according to police documents.
2. Waymo crosses police tape in Phoenix
3. "We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy"
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A newly elected Florida politician is mourning the death of his son after the young man was fatally shot inside his tent during a weekend camping trip, his father confirmed Monday.
4. Train collides with semi-truck in Maricopa
5. Brake software issue leads to massive recall of pickup trucks
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Automaker Stellantis is recalling more than 80,000 Ram pickup trucks after a problem was found with a software defect with the anti-lock brake system.