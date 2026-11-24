From a Waymo crossing Phoenix police tape, to a recall of 83,000 Ram pickup trucks, and a train crash in Maricopa, here are your top stories for November 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. New details on mom killed on her birthday

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2. Waymo crosses police tape in Phoenix

3. "We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy"

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4. Train collides with semi-truck in Maricopa

5. Brake software issue leads to massive recall of pickup trucks