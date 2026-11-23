The Brief The Goldwater Institute is suing Tolleson Union High School District over a $13,000 fee for public records. District officials refused to send electronic files and insisted on charging $1 per printed page, according to the lawsuit. Tolleson Union High School District officials say they are looking into the lawsuit.



Officials with the Goldwater Institute say they are suing a school district in the West Valley for what they say were excessive fees that were charged during a request for public records.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Nov. 20, a spokesperson with the group said they are suing Tolleson Union High School District, accusing the school district of charging a $13,000 fee for the records.

"That’s not transparency; it’s a ‘keep out’ sign, which is why Goldwater and its American Freedom Network of pro-bono attorneys are suing the district," read a portion of Goldwater Institute's statement.

Dig deeper:

Per a Goldwater Institute official, the records they requested were purchase orders, invoices, and receipts, which they say are public records, and state that Arizona law guarantees the right to inspect them.

"However, Tolleson refused to turn over the electronic files associated with its payments and insisted on printing them at $1 per page—at a cost of $13,000—because, in the words of Superintendent Jeremy Calles, the district doesn’t 'gift electricity for witch hunts,'" read a portion the statement.

In their statement, Goldwater Institute officials allege the district spent money on limousine companies, amusement parks and resorts.

"There is no reason to print them out, charge $1 a page, and put them in the mail. We sent the same request to another school district at the same time, and that district delivered its records promptly, electronically, and for free," read a portion of Goldwater Institute's statement. "Tolleson’s fees are not a cost of doing business. They’re a tactic to deny access."

The other side:

Officials with Tolleson Union High School District say they are looking into the lawsuit.