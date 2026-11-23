The Brief Multiple people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle rollover crash in Surprise. The collision happened at the intersection of Peoria and Sarival avenues, restricting traffic in all directions. Police have not released the cause of the crash or the identities of the victims involved.



Police in Surprise say a number of people were taken to the hospital as a result of a rollover crash.

What we know:

In a brief statement, Surprise Police officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Peoria and Sarival avenues. They also say the crash involved three vehicles.

"Multiple subjects have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not elaborate on the cause of the crash. They also did not identify any of the victims involved.

Local Impact:

Police say as a result of the crash, traffic is restricted in all directions.

Area where the crash happened