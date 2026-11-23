The Brief Arizona is seeing dry weather on Monday with a forecast high around 70 degrees in Phoenix, though a weak disturbance may bring isolated showers to northeastern Arizona. Building ridges will push Phoenix temperatures into the middle 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 78 degrees by Thanksgiving. Quiet, dry conditions will persist across the state until mid-next week, while storm systems impact the Pacific Northwest and eastern U.S.



Another lovely day around the state.

What To Expect Today:

A weak disturbance passes over northeastern Arizona today. This may trigger a few very light and isolated showers near northeastern Arizona. Most of the state remains dry with this passage and only a few passing clouds are expected.

The forecast high remains low, at around 70 in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

Looking Ahead:

In the days to come, a weak ridge will build to the south on Tuesday-Wednesday. A stronger ridge will build over the southwest between Thursday and Friday. This shift in pattern will help boost our temperatures.

The forecast high rises to the middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday in the Valley. By Thanksgiving, the forecast high hits 78 in Phoenix. The high remains in the upper 70s Friday through Sunday.

The weather pattern is quiet much of this week. There are no chances for rain until around mid-next week.

While local conditions will be great for any travel plans this week, around the nation there will be more active stretches with an Atmospheric River impacting the Pacific Northwest and a storm system taking shape along the gulf states and moving up the eastern US through Thanksgiving.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Watch live: FOX Weather