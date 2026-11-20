The Brief An emu has been roaming a rural neighborhood in Surprise for several days. Neighbors are tracking the bird on social media and hoping it gets home safely. Wildlife experts advise residents to keep their distance and call professionals.



An emu is on the loose. Neighbors in one Surprise community have spotted a long-legged creature roaming their streets for days now.



It’s not clear whether he’s trying to sell people insurance or has other motives, but the bird is making quite the splash in the community Facebook group, with everyone hoping he can get home safe.



It’s an animal Lisa Sapien-Schaab never expected to see in her yard.



"I’ve seen some weird things out here. But an Emu…I was like okay, this is different," Sapien-Schaab said.



The emu walked back and forth in front of her home for hours.



"I stayed away. Because I know they can be mean," she said.



She says the bird seemed domesticated—calm around her daughter’s dogs—before wandering across the street. Lisa hasn’t seen it since Tuesday, but other neighbors in this more rural part of Surprise, north of Loop 303, have.

What they're saying:

The escaped pet has been making waves on social media, with neighbors posting sightings on Facebook, most recently near 155th Avenue and Briles Road on the morning of November 20.



"I hope nobody hurt it. I hope it didn’t get hit by something," Sapien-Schaab added.



Senior keeper Jake Looze with the Phoenix Zoo says Lisa was right to keep her distance.



"If they do run at you, for the most part, they're just trying to get you to go away. So it's best if they start acting in an aggressive manner to just not approach them because they are big and they do have powerful kicks," Looze said.



He says emus are typically mild-tempered unless put into stressful situations—and are food motivated.



"If you have a space where you could potentially lure it with some sort of produce, like lettuce, into an enclosed area, to enclose it there so the professionals can arrive and help. That's a good situation," Looze explained.

What you can do:

Still, he says the safest move is letting professionals handle it.



"If you just leave it alone and just report it to like, wildlife control or somebody so they know where it's at and what it's doing, that's definitely going to be the best course of action," Looze said.



The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it did respond to a call in the area Thursday about an emu, but it was not found. If you do see the animal, it’s best to call Maricopa County Animal Care & Control at 602-506-7387 and not approach it.

Map of where the emu was seen