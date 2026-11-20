The Brief Prosecutors say 23-year-old Zarian Dyer used Reddit to recruit a stranger, 20-year-old Adrian Ayala, to attack his fiancée inside their Buckeye home while their two young children were present. Adrian Ayala appeared in court overnight after a grand jury re-indicted him on additional charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault by an adult on a minor. Adrian Ayala remains behind bars on a $250,000 cash-only bond, while Zarian Dyer remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.



New developments have emerged in a disturbing home invasion plot in Buckeye. Prosecutors say a man used the online platform Reddit to recruit a stranger to attack his fiancée while their two young children were inside the home.

The 20-year-old Adrian Ayala appeared in court overnight. Police accuse 23-year-old Zarian Dyer of hiring Ayala to attack his fiancée at a home in Buckeye.

Ayala had previously bonded out on a $25,000 bond. However, he is now back behind bars after a grand jury re-indicted him on additional charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Those charges also include conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and aggravated assault by an adult on a minor.

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What they're saying:

"However, given the grand jury proceedings, and the addition of one or more distinct charges, out of a measure of prudential deference to the grand jury proceedings, I'm going to affirm the grand jury warrant bond and set bail at $250,000, which is a cash-only appearance bond," a judge stated during the overnight court appearance.

What's next:

Ayala is due back in court for his arraignment on Nov. 25.

His co-defendant—the victim's fiancée, 23-year-old Zarian Dyer—remains in jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.