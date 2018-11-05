Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'
An Ohio state representative blamed the mass shootings that happened over the weekend on "drag queen advocates," violent video games and gay marriage, among other things, in a since-deleted Facebook post.
‘The loneliest generation': 22 percent of millennials say they have ‘no friends,' according to study
Loneliness seems to be a defining factor of the millennial generation.
Twitter users post hilarious conversations with their ‘number neighbor'
The latest Twitter trend where people are texting their "number neighbor" is making for some funny and sometimes rude interactions.
Border Patrol boss joined Facebook page to read staff posts
The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday that she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers so she could read what her personnel thought about her, and said she knew little about the group.
Lawyer: Doctor says Arizona mom accused of child abuse is incompetent to stand trial
A lawyer for a Maricopa woman accused of abusing five of her seven adopted children says her competency to stand trial is in question.
Twitter outraged after Forever 21 puts Atkins diet bars in online orders
Many Twitter users were upset that the bars not only came across as fat-shaming, but had the potential to dangerously trigger people who are struggling with or recovering from eating disorders.
Facebook let thousands of kids join chats with unauthorized users
A design flaw in Facebook's Messenger Kids app allowed children to enter group chats with unauthorized strangers.
Lawmakers call on FBI, FTC to investigate FaceApp
The viral popularity of FaceApp is prompting calls on Capitol Hill for a federal investigation.
House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."
Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'
President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
Gov. Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona despite prior criticism over shoe controversy
Just over one week after denouncing Nike and its decision to pull a shoe that features the Betsy Ross flag, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming the shoemaker to the state.
Twitter gradually comes back online after hour-long outage
Twitter experienced widespread outages Thursday on both mobile and web platforms.
Couple receives backlash for hosting MAGA-themed wedding
A Michigan couple is facing a mix of praise and pushback on social media for hosting a wedding themed after President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan 'Make American Great Again.'
Trump lashes out on Twitter ahead of social media 'summit'
President Donald Trump is lashing out at social media companies and the press ahead of a "Social Media Summit" he's hosting at the White House that will bring together mostly conservative groups.
Trump v. Big Tech: Social media summit will snub Google, Facebook and Twitter
President Donald Trump is gathering conservative groups at the White House this week for a "summit" on social media that will prominently snub the tech titans who run big platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Google.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Feet washing
A week ago, the Twitter world went wild over a tweet, in which a woman admitted she does not wash her legs in the shower. The conversation was reignited by a reporter's tweet. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Facebook turns 15
Facebook turns 15-years-old Monday, February 4, 2019. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES: Taking selfies at the polling place is illegal!
While documenting the the casting of a ballot with a selfie is probably the last thing on some people's mind, some have done it. In the State of Arizona, however, people are not allowed to take photos within 75 feet of a polling place. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Sprucing up your headshots for LinkedIn and social media
If you're trying to revamp your career or having trouble finding a new job, could the issue be your headshot?