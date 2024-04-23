Apartment residents left without a place to stay; what to know about a possible TikTok ban | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From troubles affecting dozens of West Valley apartment residents to a closer look at efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S., here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
1. Dozens of apartment residents left without a place to stay
Featured
Dozens of families must now get out of their Glendale apartment complex, Glendale Manor, which was deemed unsafe by the city. The city is requiring the owner to hire a structural engineer to fix the stairwells, which could take months.
2. Are you ready for a robotic dog that shoots flames?
Featured
The contraption, equipped with the ARC Flamethrower, can emit fire streams up to 30 feet with the push of a button.
3. What to know about the possible TikTok ban
Featured
The U.S. may be getting closer to a TikTok ban, as House lawmakers recently approved a bill that will ban the social media platform if its parent company does not sell up. Here's what to know about TikTok, as well as concerns that surround the app.
4. How young people are spending money
Featured
Amid inflation and climate concerns, younger generations, including Gen Z and millennials, are turning to "doom spending," buying luxuries as they find homeownership increasingly unaffordable.
5. Power outage affected Arizona community
Featured
Thousands of people in a city south of the Valley were left without power on Tuesday morning.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/23/24
As temps heat up, so does our wildfire potential.