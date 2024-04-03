Expand / Collapse search

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down overseas due to reported Meta outage

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published  April 3, 2024 11:52am MST
Social Media
FOX TV Stations
c24fddd2- article

File: A smartphone and a computer screen displaying the logos of the Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down for some users thanks to a wider outage at parent company Meta, reports indicate.

NetBlocks and DownDetector, two services that monitor internet capability, are both reporting complaints from users.

Reports of issues began around 2 p.m. EDT, according to DownDetector. However, they were beginning to taper off by 2:45 p.m.

Users outside of the U.S. appeared to be most affected, NetBlocks reported.

There was no immediate word from Meta.