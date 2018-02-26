Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
Man accused of posting threat against South Pointe
Phoenix police arrested an adult who posted a threat against South Pointe High School.
Local restaurant owners feeling the power of social media
Many have heard the old saying "A picture is worth a thousand words", but these days, for restaurant owners, a picture could be worth a thousand "likes" on social media. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Keeping up with Snapchat streaks is causing unnecessary stress for teens
Keeping up with Snapchat streaks is causing unnecessary stress for teens. Fox 10's Ty Brennan sat down with Dr. Anna Shier on how to protect our kids on social media and on the internet over the summer.
Two-year-old Gilbert girl becoming social media star
At two years of age, a Valley toddler is already becoming a social media star. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
FAKE NEWS: Salt River not closed to tubers due to mountain lion attacks
Ads for tubing along the Salt River are seen often on Valley billboards during the summer months, but no one's laughing at a Facebook prank that caused some concern. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Valley man seeks stolen family heirlooms
A Valley man seeks stolen family heirlooms that contain two irreplaceable items: His father's flag that he earned while fighting in Vietnam and his brother-in-law's teddy bear that he held before he died of cancer at a young age.
Valley mother reaches out for help, community reaches back
A Valley woman places an ad on Facebook looking for a job and is stunned at the response she gets.