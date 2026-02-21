Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing out of Avondale

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who disappeared from her Avondale home near 118th Avenue and Thomas Road late Friday night. The toddler is believed to be with a woman known only as "Merena," described as a 30-year-old white woman with a thin build and brown hair in a ponytail. Authorities are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to immediately call the Avondale Police Department or Silent Witness.



What we know:

Avondale Police are searching for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at her home near 119th Avenue and West Thomas Road.

Rogers is described as an African American girl, 3-foot-5, thin build, brown braided hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Dig deeper:

She is believed to be with a woman known as "Merena," who is described as a 30-year-old white woman, with a short stature, thin build, brown hair in a ponytail, and hazel eyes. Police said she was wearing a white top with pink or purple pants.

"Surrounding agencies and local hospitals have been notified with negative results," the department said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the adult or child's whereabouts is asked to call Avondale Police at 623-333-7000, or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A reward for up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.

Map of the nearby location of where the child was last seen.