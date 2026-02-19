Nancy Guthrie case latest; AZ state lawmaker targets marijuana smoke and odor | Nightly Roundup

article

Pima County Sheriff defends Nancy Guthrie case investigation; new Arizona bill targets marijuana smoke and odor; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 19, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie case latest

Featured article

2. Nancy Guthrie: Pima Co. Sheriff defends investigation

Featured article

3. New details on deadly California avalanche victims released

Featured article

4. Arizona lawmaker targets marijuana smoke and odor

Featured article

5. Family files claim against Phoenix over police shooting

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast