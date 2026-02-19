Nancy Guthrie case latest; AZ state lawmaker targets marijuana smoke and odor | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Pima County Sheriff defends Nancy Guthrie case investigation; new Arizona bill targets marijuana smoke and odor; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 19, 2026.
1. Nancy Guthrie case latest
Thursday marks the 19th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
2. Nancy Guthrie: Pima Co. Sheriff defends investigation
The sheriff leading a team of hundreds of investigators in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is responding to mounting criticism over the handling of the case on Thursday.
3. New details on deadly California avalanche victims released
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed that one of the deceased victims was married to a member of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team.
4. Arizona lawmaker targets marijuana smoke and odor
An Arizona State Senator has proposed two identical measures that would make it a crime for someone to cause excessive marijuana smoke and odor within the state.
5. Family files claim against Phoenix over police shooting
Christian Diaz’s family filed a $25M claim against Phoenix after an officer fatally shot Diaz while he restrained an intruder. The claim says police ignored warnings the intruder was disarmed, firing one second after shouting a command.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
A third winter storm is set to hit Arizona, bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the High Country. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the details.
