Nancy Guthrie still missing after 19 days; 'Pulp Fiction' actor's cause of death revealed l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, February 19, 2026. (Getty Images; Diaz Family)
From the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie to the cause of death revealed for a "Pulp Fiction" actor, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 19.
1. Day 19 of search for Nancy Guthrie
Thursday marks the 19th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
2. New details on deadly East Valley crash
Investigators say a 20-year-old driver was traveling more than 130 mph on Feb. 13 before a multi-vehicle collision near Riggs and Ellsworth roads that left two people dead.
3. ‘You guys killed the wrong person!'
Christian Diaz’s family filed a $25M claim against Phoenix after an officer fatally shot Diaz while he restrained an intruder. The claim says police ignored warnings the intruder was disarmed, firing one second after shouting a command.
4. East Valley gym voyeurism arrest
Police arrested 37-year-old Corey Burton for allegedly taking pictures of a men showering and using the restroom at the EOS fitness near Val Vista and Pecos.
5. Actor's cause of death revealed
Actor Peter Greene was best known for playing Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film "Pulp Fiction." He was found dead in his New York City apartment Dec. 12.
A look at today's weather
Arizona's High Country is feeling the effects of the latest winter storm, with heavy snow and ice in some areas.
