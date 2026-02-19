Sheriff defends Nancy Guthrie investigation amid mounting criticism

article

The Brief Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos defended his department’s handling of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. Nanos criticized "internal or political commentary" surrounding the search for Guthrie, stating that such distractions hinder the active investigation and his commitment to "justice and transparency." Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Jan. 31, prompting her family to plead for her safe return as investigators analyze several ransom notes reported by TMZ.



The sheriff leading a team of hundreds of investigators in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is responding to mounting criticism over the handling of the case.

‘Justice and transparency’

What they're saying:

"Right now, our focus is on this investigation and serving the victims and this community. Internal or political commentary distracts from this active investigation, and it is very unfortunate. My focus remains on justice and transparency," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Thursday, Feb. 19.

He spoke one-on-one with FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum in a 13-minute interview on Feb. 17, providing insight into the investigation that began on Feb. 1 when Guthrie was reported missing when she didn't show up for church.

Nanos pushed back against claims of a rift between the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, noting that his staff has been assigned to federal task forces for decades. He said the two agencies maintain a "great working relationship."

"To suggest the sheriff blocked evidence is just crazy," Nanos said. He said that the decision to use a private Florida lab for DNA, instead of the FBI's lab, was a matter of keeping related evidence together for consistency.

The backstory:

Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. Since then, her family — including her daughter, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie — has pleaded for her safe return.

The family said they would pay a ransom if necessary and pleaded for Guthrie’s captors to contact them. TMZ reported receiving several ransom notes, which have been turned over to law enforcement.

Guthrie's children and their spouses have all been cleared as suspects, and Sheriff Nanos calls them victims.

Investigators are sifting through tens of thousands of tips as the reward for her return climbed to more than $200,000.

Related article

Former Pima County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Richard Carmona praised the efforts of rank-and-file deputies but criticized the leadership at the top.

"I speak for my colleagues in the Pima County Sheriff's Department as well. All those detectives that are working tirelessly, the deputies that are out there, traffic control. Everyone is focused on this mission. We are just disappointed at the level or lack of leadership at the senior position and some of the remarks that are quite embarrassing," Carmona said.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.