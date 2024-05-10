ASU Police Chief on leave amid complaints over actions during Tempe campus protest

Officials with Arizona State University said the school's police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Per a statement released May 10, the decision to place Michael Thompson on leave was made as officials review complaints that were filed against him for alleged actions from April 26 to April 27. The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints.

ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson (Courtesy: Arizona State University)

In Thompson's absence, Assistant Chief John Thompson was named acting chief.

On April 26, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Old Main area of ASU's Tempe campus. Protesters include current and past students, as well as community members. A list of their demands from an X (formerly Twitter) account promoting the event include items like ASU ending all research exchanges and partnerships with Israel, abolishing ASU Police and Tempe Police, and a call for the university's president, Michael Crow, to resign immediately.

Video posted to social media showed that demonstrations spilled late into the night before authorities decided to break up the gathering on grounds of trespassing and an unauthorized encampment, which they said was a violation of university policy.

Nearly 70 arrests were made between 11:00 p.m. on April 26 and 5:00 a.m. on April 27. Protest participants who were still allowed on campus held a news conference on May 2, saying they believe the arrests were an example of police overreach.

The protest at ASU Tempe happened amid similar protests at other university campuses across the country.

Full Statement from ASU

"ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson has been placed on paid administrative leave, per university policy, pending a review of complaints filed related to his actions on April 26-27, 2024. Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Acting Chief.

The ASU Office of General Counsel is directing a review of actions surrounding the establishment and removal of an encampment on the Alumni Lawn. Upon completion of the review, ASU will provide an update on its findings."