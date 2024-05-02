Protesters at ASU hold press conference doubling down on demands for Palestine

After dozens of arrests were made during pro-Palestine protests at Arizona State University over the weekend, protest participants that were still allowed on campus held a press conference doubling down on their demands.

A few dozen people were at the news conference.

ASU professor Crystal Jackson took the podium.

"I, along with many faculty at ASU, teach about the phenomenon the protesters are drawing attention to: settler colonialism, apartheid, genocide, violence against women, violence against children," Jackson said.

The demonstrators are digging in on their demands, which include dropping charges against all protesters, divesting all funding to Israel and defending the ASU police.

They are also demanding the resignation of ASU President Michael Crow.

"If U of A can get President Robinson to resign, why can't we get Crow?" ASU student Kelly Bauer said.

Similar protests have popped up at the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona as well as universities across the country.

None of the students arrested were at the news conference since they are no longer allowed on campus.

More than 70 people were arrested throughout the protests, which was broken up by campus police.

The group said they believe it was an example of police overreach.

Organizers took exception to reporter questions at the news conference and walked out on reporters.

Maricopa County County Attorney Rachel Mitchell addressed the arrests during a news conference saying she is waiting for the submittals to make a final determination.

"There was probable cause found by the courts on 69 of those arrests," Mitchell said during a separate press conference.

Regardless, protesters plan to stay the course.

ASU response to demonstrations:

Arizona State released a statement on the situation.

"The April 26 encampment was more than a protest. There were multiple violations of university or ABOR policy including tents, overnight presence, creating a university disturbance and being in a preservable space that wasn't reserved by ASU students, per policy," Jerry Gonzalez, assistant director of media relations said in the release.

"ASU’s first priority is to create a safe and secure environment for all those on campus. This includes addressing the safety of individuals who come to campus to speak, listen, protest and counter-protest. After all-day discussions about the need to remove the encampment, protestors – most of whom were not students -- were told at least 20 times over loudspeakers that the encampment was an unlawful assembly and they had to disperse or face arrest. People were also warned throughout the day of the potential legal, student conduct code and academic consequences," the release stated.