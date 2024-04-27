Nearly 70 demonstrators arrested for Israel protests at ASU

Protests at Arizona State University overnight resulted in 69 arrests between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m Saturday morning.

According to a release by the school, most of the people arrested were not students or staff but demonstrators who arrived in solidarity with other protests at college campuses across the country. The demonstrations have been in protest of U.S. support to Israeli forces in their war against Hamas taking place mostly in the Gaza Strip.

Video posted to social media showed that demonstrations began on Friday morning and spilled late into the night before authorities decided to break up the gathering on grounds of trespassing and an unauthorized encampment, which they said was a violation of university policy.

The school said in the release its, "first priority is to create a safe and secure environment that supports teaching and learning."

Three people were arrested on Friday and were identified by police as Michael Clancy, Harry Smith and William Whitmire. They were all charged with criminal trespass.

What is happening in Gaza that is causing these protests?

As of this morning, Hamas officials were reviewing the latest Israeli ceasefire proposal.

The six-week ceasefire proposal revolves around the release of 40 civilian hostages being held by Hamas, some of whom were captured during an attack on the Supernova music festival in October of 2023.

That event sparked a conflict that has erupted over the last several months and has recently escalated into other countries. Earlier this month, a drone and missile attack from Iran was launched on several Israeli targets.

Israel launched a tempered response of missiles against Iran days later.

Where have other protests taken place?

Similar protests to the one seen at ASU have taken place at universities across the countryj. Columbia, Texas, NYU and USC were some of the most sustained, just to name a few.

USC was forced to cancel its main stage graduation ceremony as a result of the protests.

As of Saturday afternoon, protests have not resumed at the ASU Tempe campus.