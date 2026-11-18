The Brief The San Carlos Apache Tribe’s funeral assistance program remains under investigation in connection to $470,000 and alleged misuse. Chairman Terry Rambler amended a motion on Oct. 28 to keep three remaining employees on paid administrative leave for a 90-day extension. An audit of the funeral assistance fund has been completed and handed off to federal authorities, according to sources close to the case.



The San Carlos Apache Tribe’s funeral assistance program remains under investigation in connection to hundreds of thousands of dollars in question. Sources say multiple employees are still on paid administrative leave while results of a forensic review have not been made public.

Timeline:

It has been more than five months and there are still questions surrounding $470,000 linked to the San Carlos Apache Tribe’s funeral assistance fund and alleged misuse, according to multiple sources close to the investigation.

On May 14, four employees were placed on paid administrative leave, pending a review of the funds. On May 29, the tribe finally released an official statement, saying it hired a forensic accounting firm to review a "large number of transactions."

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Sources say the focus is on a timeframe of October 2025 to April 2026. The funeral assistance program was established in 2019 to help San Carlos Apache families that lost a loved one whether they were enrolled or not in the tribe.

Fast-forward to Oct. 28, and sources confirm to FOX 10 that Chairman Terry Rambler amended a motion to keep the employees on paid administrative leave for a 90-day extension. The council’s vote happened behind closed doors out of the public eye. One of four employees on leave had already resigned before the recent vote.

Meanwhile, tribal members say there has been a lack of transparency about the forensic review.

What's next:

An audit of the funeral assistance fund was completed and handed off to federal authorities, according to sources. FOX 10 has reached out to the San Carlos Apache Tribe’s spokesperson for an update on this situation and has not heard back.